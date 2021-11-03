Man accused of fatally shooting family member in Duncanville, police say

Around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, the Duncanville SWAT team was called to a hotel parking lot and arrested the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Steven Hill.

DUNCANVILLE, Texas — A 27-year-old man was arrested in connection to fatally shooting a family member, officials say.

Around 11:50 a.m. Monday, Nov. 1, Duncanville police officers responded to a call for service about an unconscious person at a home in the 200 block of Merribrook Trail.

When officers arrived, they found 48-year-old Nissa Danielle Evans unconscious from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police said Duncanville paramedics pronounced Evans dead at the scene.

During the investigation, detectives said there was probable cause to believe a family member was responsible for Evans’ death.

Around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, the Duncanville SWAT team was called to a hotel parking lot and arrested the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Steven Hill.

Officials said Hill is currently being held in the Dallas County jail on the charge of murder in lieu of a $1 million bond.