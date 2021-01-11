Teen riding in vehicle fatally shot in Dallas, police say

Someone shot into the vehicle and struck the girl, according to police.

DALLAS — A teenage girl was killed in a shooting early Monday morning in Dallas following a dispute, police said.

The shooting happened shortly after midnight at a gas station in the 100 block of Murdock Road in southeast Dallas.

The girl was riding in a vehicle with others when there was a dispute with people in another vehicle, according to preliminary information from police. Someone then shot into the vehicle and struck the girl.

That vehicle pulled over and the girl was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

An off-duty officer witnessed the shooting and followed the vehicle, but then someone opened fire at the officer in the 400 block of Longbranch Lane, according to preliminary information from Dallas police. The officer was not injured.