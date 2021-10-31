Cowboys steal win against Vikings behind backup QB Cooper Rush

Rush finished with 325 passing yards and two touchdowns, including the go-ahead score with under a minute left.

MINNEAPOLIS — No Dak. No problem.

The Dallas Cowboys were able to come up with a win against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday night despite not having their starting quarterback. They won 20-16.

Backup quarterback Cooper Rush started in place of the injured Dak Prescott, who was ruled out just minutes before the deadline for the team's inactive list.

Rush finished with 325 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Amari Cooper led receivers with eight catches for 122 yards, along with the go-ahead touchdown with under a minute left in the game.

The Cowboys' first touchdown came from a 73-yard catch-and-run by receiver Cedrick Wilson.

It was a rather quiet night for the Cowboys' running back duo of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. Elliott finished with 50 rushing yards on 15 carries, while Pollard had 26 rushing yards and seven carries.

The Cowboys hold a commanding three-game lead in the NFC East with a 6-1 record.