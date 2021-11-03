Man found dead after report of someone dragging a body to dumpster in Dallas

Dallas police had responded about 11 p.m. to the 2900 block of Holmes Street, near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Interstate 45.

DALLAS — Police found a man dead after receiving a call about someone dragging a body to an apartment complex dumpster south of downtown Dallas on Tuesday night, officials said.

Dallas police had responded about 11 p.m. to the 2900 block of Holmes Street, near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Interstate 45.

A caller reported that they saw someone drag a body from the apartment complex to a dumpster, according to a police news release. When officers arrived, they found a man covered with tires and trash.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and saw that the man had multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man has not been identified. The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office will try to identify the man through fingerprint analysis, police said.

Detectives are still investigating the man's death. More information about what happened remained unknown Wednesday morning, and police have not identified a motive.

The police department's homicide unit is asking anyone with information to come forward. Tipsters can contact detective Cody Clark at 469-849-3761 or at cody.clark@dallascityhall.com The case number is 199485-2021.