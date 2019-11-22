A 30-year-old man has died after he was involved in a fight Thursday evening on Interstate 635 in Dallas.

Officers responded to a call about two people fighting around 6:05 p.m. on I-635 near Skillman Street. They found Jonathan Nchekwube on the highway with injuries "sustained during the altercation, officials said.

Nchekwube, 30, was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Police are asking for information about the incident. Contact Detective Guy Curtis at 214-671-3633 or guy.curtis@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest. Contact Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477.

