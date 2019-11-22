ENNIS, Texas — A woman has died after being struck by multiple vehicles on Interstate 45 in Ennis Thursday night, police said.

Ennis police said the woman was trying to cross the northbound lanes of Interstate 45 when she was struck.

The incident occurred south of exit 251-B, north of Creechville Road and South of East Ennis Avenue, police say.

At this time police have not released the woman's name.

The northbound service road is open for drivers traveling in the area, officials said.

Click here to track the latest traffic conditions.

This is a developing story and will be updated. For more breaking news coverage, download the all-new WFAA app.

More on WFAA: