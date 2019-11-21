DALLAS — A person was transported to the hospital Thursday afternoon after being injured in a possible road-rage shooting on Highway 75, officials say.

According to Richardson police, the incident occurred near the 1600 block of the northeast frontage road of Highway 75.

Police say the victim was shot by another person who fled the scene in their vehicle.

The victim is conscious and talking to investigators, authorities say.

Detectives have not released a physical description of any possible suspects or vehicles at this time.

