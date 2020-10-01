A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing on New Year's Day in Grapevine.

Antonio Bigham faces a murder charge in the death of 35-year-old Omar Deleon Gonzalez, police said.

Gonzalez was found dead around 9:30 a.m. Jan. 1 near the Wildwood Creek Apartments on east Dove Loop Road. Police said he was stabbed in the chest.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office says Gonzalez died from "sharp force injuries."

Grapevine police said Bigham and Gonzalez knew each other.

Bigham was arrested Thursday and remains in the Grapevine jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.

