DALLAS — Grapevine police are investigating after they found the body of a 35-year-old man at 9:30 Wednesday morning in the woods near the Wildwood Creek Apartments.

An apartment complex resident looked out his window around 9:30 a.m. and saw a man lying face-down outside and called 911, police said. Paramedics declared the man dead at the scene.

Investigators said they do not think the victim lived at the apartments and they do not believe anyone else is in danger.

Grapevine police say they found evidence of foul play, but are waiting on the medical examiner's ruling to determine the time and cause of death.

If you have any more information on this, call Grapevine Police at 817-410-8127.

