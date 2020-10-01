FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed Thursday.

According to the report, officers responded to a shots fired call just after 11 p.m. in the 6400 block of Canyon Circle, near Woodstream Trail.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 33-year-old woman with an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fort Worth police said no arrests had been made as of Friday morning.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for new information.

