Lake Worth, Fort Worth police rescue and arrest suspect from lake

LAKE WORTH, Texas — Lake Worth police helped Fort Worth officers fish out a suspect from Lake Worth Monday afternoon.
The suspect, not yet identified by police, was wanted for theft of a gun and vehicle.
Upon seeing officers, a tweet from Lake Worth Police Chief J.T. Manoushagian stated the suspect fled into the water then became distressed, leading to officers rescuing him from the water in a small boat.
Manoushagian added that no one was hurt during the arrest.
Manoushagian added that Fort Worth police were phenomenal in their assistance and commended them for their professionalism, thoroughness and compassion.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.