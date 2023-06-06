62-year-old man accused of child abduction, arrested after police chase in Tarrant County

The suspect has been charged with kidnapping, evading arrest with a vehicle and aggravated assault against a public servant.

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — A man is in custody on kidnapping charges following a chase with Tarrant County deputies Monday evening.

Deputies with the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office were dispatched at about 6:20 p.m. Monday to the 13000 block of Lansman Drive for a kidnapping in progress, police said, where they were told a suspect tried to abduct a child from her address.

Police say the mother gave deputies the make, model and tag number of the vehicle, and deputies went to the suspect's address in Crowley where they found the vehicle and tried to stop and talk to the suspect, identified as 62-year-old Steven Bayse.

Police said Bayse refused to stop when deputies tried to pull him over, leading to a pursuit. He stopped several times, but would then continue running from deputies.

At one point during the chase, police said they tried to conduct a high-risk stop when Bayse was stopped at a red light. He drove off and collided into three patrol vehicles, almost hitting a deputy.

Bayse then pulled into a grocery store parking lot and was taken to custody, police said.