Plano dentist sentenced to federal prison for COVID-19 relief fraud

The dentist obtained $1.89 million in CARES Act loans and used it for non-authorized uses, including non-business, personal investments, according to the DOJ.

PLANO, Texas — A Plano dentist has been sentenced to federal prison for COVID-19 relief-related violations, U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) officials announced Monday.

Brian Bui, 43, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison.

Court documents stated that Bui used his dentistry business to obtain at least two Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans by submitting materially false application paperwork, including fabricating supporting documentation and lying about the number of employees and monthly payroll expenses.

Bui was able to obtain approximately $1.89 million in forgivable loans guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (SBA) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, DOJ officials said.

According to the DOJ, Bui used the money for non-authorized uses, including non-business, personal investments. Bui was ordered to pay $1,491,305.97 in restitution.

Anyone with information about allegations of attempted fraud involving COVID-19 can report it by calling the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) Hotline at 866-720-5721 or on the NCDF Web Complaint Form.