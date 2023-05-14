Restaurant employee fatally shot by 12-year-old in Keene, authorities say

Keene police said the juvenile fired multiple shots after an argument between the adult suspect and the employee turned physical.

KEENE, Texas — Officials in Johnson County say a juvenile was one of two people arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Keene on Saturday night. The juvenile has not been identified, but the Johnson County Sheriff's Office said the suspect is 12 years old.

According to a social media post from the Keene Police Department, they received multiple calls at 9:40 p.m. about a shooting at the Sonic Drive-In on South Old Betsy Road.

When police arrived, they were directed to a man who was lying in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. Police say they helped the victim until medical personnel arrived. He was then flown to a hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Keene Police identified the victim as 32-year-old Matthew Davis, a Keene resident who worked at the Sonic Drive-In.

Investigators believe the shooting started with an argument between Davis and the adult suspect, who has been identified as 20-year-old Angel Gomez.

According to police, Gomez was "being disorderly" in the Sonic parking lot after he arrived in a vehicle with other people. Gomez was then confronted by Davis, and the argument soon became physical.

While they were fighting, police say a juvenile in Gomez's vehicle retrieved a gun and fired multiple shots, hitting the victim.

Police said Gomez and the juvenile fled the area. Gomez returned to the scene and was arrested.

The juvenile was arrested after multiple agencies did an investigation that led them to a location in Rio Vista. Keen Police say multiple guns were also recovered at that location.

Gomez and the juvenile have been charged with murder, according to police.