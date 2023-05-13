Officers shoot, kill wanted felon who 'presented' handgun while being arrested, Irving police say

The shooting happened along State Highway 183 in Irving between Belt Line Road and Story Road, police said.

IRVING, Texas — A man, who police say was a wanted individual and armed, was shot and killed by officers after the man "presented the handgun" while being taken into custody, according to the Irving Police Department.

A department spokesperson said its fugitive unit was looking for a wanted person and found him on foot on a grassy area in the 2800-3000 block of the south service road of State Highway 183 in Irving at approximately 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Irving police said the wanted man was armed with a handgun, and when officers tried arresting the man, he presented the firearm. Three of the departments officers fired shots at him. Police did not say how many times the man was hit, but that officers rendered aid to the man until the Irving Fire Department arrived.

The man was transported to Parkland Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said they were not releasing the man's name until next of kin had been notified.

Irving police said no officers were injured in the incident. Further information, including the man's identity and what he was wanted for, is likely to be released on Monday, police said.

