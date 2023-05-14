Fort Worth officers fatally shoot man during SWAT situation, police say

Police say the man "presented a deadly threat towards officers" when he walked outside with a handgun.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police officers fatally shot a man during a standoff following a domestic disturbance call Saturday evening, police said.

At 7:18 p.m., officers were dispatched to the call in the 2900 block of Northwest 21st Street. In a news release on Sunday, police said they were told the man was armed and "acting erratically."

When they arrived, officers said they persuaded the man's wife to get out of the residence.

While they were at the scene, they said they heard gunshots from inside the residence. Police then created a perimeter, alerted SWAT and the Crisis Intervention Team, and tried multiple times to contact the man. They said he was the one firing a gun from inside.

The man eventually came out of the residence armed with a handgun. Police said he "presented a deadly threat towards officers." They then fired their weapons, hitting the man.

Police said they provided medical treatment to the man until he was taken to a hospital. He was pronounced dead at 9:17 p.m. As of Sunday morning, his name has not been released.

No one else was hurt. One handgun was recovered at the scene.

Fort Worth police say the department's Major Case unit, Internal Affairs, and investigators from the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office also responded to the scene and they will be conducting their standard investigation.

No other information is available at this time.