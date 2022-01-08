Fugitive dubbed 'Rocket Man,' accused of hauling burning trailer, is arrested, officials say

The man drove a truck with a trailer that was on fire through town, setting numerous grass fires and causing damage to properties, police said.

A man who authorities say was dubbed the "Rocket Man" has been arrested on an arson charge after allegedly hauling a trailer that was fully-engulfed in flames in July, according to the Kaufman County Fire Marshal's Office.

Jeffrey Daniel Furr, 43, of Canton, was arrested about 100 miles from Kaufman County at a Walmart in Hood County. Furr is alleged to have started numerous grass fires throughout Kaufman County while hauling a trailer that was on fire. The fires caused damage to properties, including a home and storage shed, officials said.

"The Kaufman County Fire Marshal's Office would like to thank the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office and the City of Kaufman for all their help in bringing this fugitive to justice," the Kaufman County Fire Marshal's Office said in a statement.

Jail records showed Furr was in custody at Hood County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.

According to county officials in July, witnesses told authorities a driver was pulling a burning trailer along the roads and "left a path of destruction" before abandoning the trailer. In total, around seven acres were burned, according to Kaufman Fire Chief Ronnie Davis.

“It’s just crazy," Davis told WFAA at the time. “That much fire driving down the road. Why they didn’t just stop and be on the road right there?”

“I don’t understand how someone can be driving with a trailer on fire like that and not know," Todd said.

Officials said the suspect unhitched the trailer on a bridge and continued to drive away.