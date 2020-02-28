A Collin County jury on Thursday night sentenced a convicted killer to death for fatally shooting a Richardson police officer in 2018.

Brandon McCall, 28, was convicted last week of capital murder in Officer David Sherrard’s death.

The sentencing phase of the trial began on Monday, in which witness described McCall’s interactions with police before he ambushed officers Feb. 7, 2018, after he shot his friend at the Breckinridge Point Apartments.

Sherrard’s wife and one of his two daughters took the witness stand Tuesday.

"He was my best friend," said Emily Sherrard. "These past two years have really been hard not being able to text him, even if I do send a message to his phone knowing he isn't going to see it."

McCall showed no visible reaction when the capital murder verdict was read last week.

After about eight hours of deliberations Friday, jurors sentenced McCall to death.

Victim impact statements were expected to be read following the sentence.

