Investigation underway after 2 teens found dead in Arlington, police say

Authorities responded to a shooting call around 12 p.m. Friday near the 1600 block of South Cooper St.

A homicide investigation is underway after two teens were found dead Friday afternoon in Arlington, officials say.

Around 12 p.m., Arlington police responded to a shooting call near the 1600 block of South Cooper Street. When officers arrived, they found two victims believed to be in their teens, dead.

Authorities have not released their names, pending next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Mac Simmons at 817- 459-5735.

Tipsters can also remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward by contacting Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.