Rockwall police investigating after Black-owned business damaged

An investigation is underway after a Black-owned business was damaged overnight Thursday, Rockwall police say.

According to the report, an unknown vehicle drove into the front of Z’s Catfish soul food restaurant at 127 Kenway Drive, backed out, and then fled the scene.

This incident comes on the heels of protests over systematic racism and police brutality across the nation. Friday also marks the celebration of Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S.

“The timing of the offense is understandably suspect, however, we do not have a motive yet,” Rockwall Police Chief Max Geron said in a tweet Friday.

A GoFundMe has been set up to support the restaurant to help fix the damage. Click here if you would like to donate.

Rockwall police are asking anyone with information or video footage from this incident to come forward and to contact Det. John Tinsley or Sgt. Dennis Ray with the department at 972-772-6727.