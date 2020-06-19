Denton officials seize more than 100 small animals found living in cockroach-infested cages

The pets will be rehabilitated by medical teams and will eventually become available for adoption.

Denton authorities seized more than 100 animals last month that were living in cockroach-infested cages, officials say.

The Humane Society of North Texas and Denton authorities partnered together to seize 124 living and 122 deceased animals on May 27, according to a news release.

In total, the HSNT took in 97 guinea pigs, 9 chinchillas, 6 rabbits, 4 parakeets, 2 chickens, 2 degus, 2 hamsters, 1 cockatiel, and 1 cat.

HSNT says the animals were found in cages that were filled with feces and infested with cockroaches. More than 600 pounds of waste from the cages were found at the residence, according to officials.

“This was the worst cockroach infestation we have ever seen on site. The cruelty these pets endured was unfathomable and inexcusable" said Cassie Davidson, Director of Communications for HSNT.

The pets also only had contaminated water and limited access to food, according to officials.

As a result of the living conditions, HSNT officials say many of the pets developed sores, severe flea infestation, were grossly underweight and suffered from upper respiratory infections.

On June 12, final custody of the living pets was granted to the HSNT, officials say.

"We will continue to fight for those without a voice, and we thank the community for their continued financial support,” Davidson said.

The pets will be rehabilitated by medical teams and will eventually become available for adoption.

The HSNT is asking the public for financial support to cover bedding, guinea pig food, small animal chew toys, and veterinary care. Donations can be made online.