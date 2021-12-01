'Instagram drama' led to one person critically injured in Fort Worth shooting, police say

Someone in a private vehicle took him to a local emergency room, according to police.

One person is in critical condition after a shooting broke out during a large fight overnight Tuesday, Fort Worth police said.

The fight began between a group of juveniles and young adults over "Instagram drama," police said. That fight then escalated as at least 2 guns shot off multiple rounds.

The victim was hit by the gunfire and someone in a private vehicle took him to a local emergency room, according to police. He was then taken to a hospital in critical condition.