Man, woman arrested on suspicion of capital murder in Irving for 8-year-old boy's death

Irving police said McCrory and Curtis had been "violently abusing" 8-year-old Delmor Best-Curtis for 10 days.

Irving police arrested a man and woman Monday in connection to the death of the woman's 8-year-old son.

Codie McCrory, 29, and Leslie Curtis, 30, were arrested on suspicion of capital murder, police said.

On Friday evening, Irving officers responded to an unconscious person call in the 100 block of W State Highway 183.

There officers found Best-Curtis lying on the bed unresponsive, police officials said, and saw that he had suffered "numerous injuries."

Officers began CPR and Best-Curtis was transported to Children's Hospital in Dallas where he was pronounced dead, according to Irving police.

The couple had been in a relationship for less than a year, and Curtis and her son moved in with McCrory in the Magnuson Hotel in November.

Best-Curtis was also not attending school, police said.