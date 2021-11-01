Man, woman arrested on suspicion of capital murder in Irving for 8-year-old boy's death

Irving police arrested a man and woman Monday in connection to the death of the woman's 8-year-old son.
Codie McCrory, 29, and Leslie Curtis, 30, were arrested on suspicion of capital murder, police said.
Irving police said McCrory and Curtis had been "violently abusing" 8-year-old Delmor Best-Curtis for 10 days.
On Friday evening, Irving officers responded to an unconscious person call in the 100 block of W State Highway 183.
There officers found Best-Curtis lying on the bed unresponsive, police officials said, and saw that he had suffered "numerous injuries."
Officers began CPR and Best-Curtis was transported to Children's Hospital in Dallas where he was pronounced dead, according to Irving police.
The couple had been in a relationship for less than a year, and Curtis and her son moved in with McCrory in the Magnuson Hotel in November.
Best-Curtis was also not attending school, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Irving police at (972) 273-1010 or ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.org, and reference case # 21-558.