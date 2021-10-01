Homeowner fatally shoots woman during possible theft, Fort Worth police say

The homeowner had not been taken into custody as of Sunday morning, officials said.

A woman was shot and killed by a homeowner during a possible attempted theft, Fort Worth police said.

Officers responded to a shooting call near North Dallas Avenue and Cederdale Road on Sunday, officials said.

Officers found a woman with apparent gunshot wounds to her upper body, police said.

She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to Forth Worth police.

Police believe the homeowner confronted the woman during an attempted theft and shot multiple times.

The homeowner had not been taken into custody as of Sunday morning, officials said, but homicide detectives are investigating the incident.