Woman faces charges after 4 killed in crash, Dallas police say

A woman is facing charges after four people were killed following an early morning crash Saturday, Dallas police say.

Around 5:40 a.m., officers were called to the scene in the southbound lanes of 6500 South R.L. Thornton Freeway.

Witnesses told police that a previous crash blocking the left two lanes caused traffic to merge into the right lane. Witnesses said a vehicle stopped in the right lane was struck from behind at a high rate of speed by a car that failed to break, which caused a chain reaction after the vehicle that was struck slammed into the vehicle in front of it.

Police said all four victims were in the vehicle that was struck from behind. One juvenile was pronounced dead at the scene, and another died at Children’s Hospital. A man and woman were pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Police said the woman who drove the car that caused the fatal crash was transported to an area hospital, where she is currently being treated for serious injuries. Police said she is expected to be charged with four counts of Criminally Negligent Homicide.