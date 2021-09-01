Woman killed, another injured while standing outside disabled pickup on I-20

Officials said a 43-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The other woman was transported to a local hospital with severe injuries.

A woman was killed and another woman was injured after a driver struck them while they stood outside their disabled truck on the interstate, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. Friday on Interstate 20 between Green Oaks Boulevard and Kelly Elliott Road.

Arlington police said their pickup became disabled in the inside lane and shoulder of the freeway after a crash.

The two women were standing on the inside shoulder as another driver stopped to help them after witnessing the crash, according to officials.

That's when a third car tried to avoid the lane once they realized there was a vehicle stopped, police said.

The driver then drove to left onto the inside shoulder and struck both women who had been standing outside of their truck.

Officials said a 43-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The other woman was transported to a local hospital with severe injuries.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office said it will release the woman's name once next of kin have been notified.

Authorities said the driver of the vehicle that struck both women is cooperating with investigators.

In a news release, Arlington police reminded the public to try and get one's vehicle completely out of the roadway, when possible, exit safely, and stand as far away from the main lanes and shoulders as possible when stranded on a freeway.

Authorities also recommended possibly standing on the opposite side of a barrier wall or guardrail if possible while waiting for first responders.