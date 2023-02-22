Texas police arrest accused 'ringleader' of New Year's Eve DFW intersection takeover

Just after 11 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2022, Grapevine dispatchers received 911 calls about vehicles revving engines, squealing tires and driving dangerously.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAPEVINE, Texas — A Texas man identified as the ringleader of a group of drivers conducting "intersection takeovers" has been arrested, police said.

The Grapevine Police Department (GPD) said Sweetwater police officers arrested 22-year-old Juan Carlos Rodriguez, and he is charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, a state jail felony. The warrant for Rodriguez's arrest was issued on Feb. 9. Rodriguez was arrested on Feb. 21.

The intersection takeover Rodriguez was arrested and charged in connection with happened on New Years Eve. GPD said Grapevine dispatchers received 911 calls just after 11 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2022 for reports of vehicles revving engines, squealing tires and driving dangerously in the intersection of Main Street and Dallas Road.

Arrest made in intersection takeover on New Year's Eve. Details online: https://t.co/FreJUluDen pic.twitter.com/s3w9m2tgZI — Grapevine Police (@GrapevinePolice) February 22, 2023

Grapevine officers responded and tried to "pursue the involved parties," but the suspects got away due to the large crowd and several pedestrians in the roadway, police said.

Grapevine police said officers collected vehicle and license plate information, videos from the crime were later posted on social media, and with assistance from Dallas Police, were able to identify Rodriguez as the organizer.

Rodriguez is in Nolan County Jail and faces 180 days to two years in jail and up to $10,000 in fines, if convicted, Grapevine police said.

Rodriguez's arrest comes after video of a different street takeover in Austin garnered millions of views on social media and led to the arrest of seven people, including a Dallas man.