Charges dropped in death of 14-year-old shot outside of South Dallas home, officials say

During a balloon release in October, Edwards' mother, Cynthia, said she wanted justice for her only child.

DALLAS — Charges have been dropped in the case of a 14-year-old who was shot and killed in September, officials said.

Manuel Edwards was shot and killed just after 1 a.m. on Sept. 25, 2022, steps away from his home in South Dallas, on Al Lipscomb Way near Fair Park. Police said Edwards was in a vacant lot with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the hospital.

Edwards was a seventh-grader at Billy Earl Dade Middle School, according to his family.

Two people were arrested and charged in December with Edwards' death, but on Feb. 22, 2023, the Dallas Police Department said charges were dropped after the District Attorney's Office said there was insufficient evidence for an indictment.

“I’m right here, running up the street, seeing my baby get CPR done on him,” said Edwards.

Edwards begged the public to come forward with any tips.

The investigation was still ongoing and no other details about other possible suspects were released.