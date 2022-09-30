Grapevine Police: Child allegedly sexually assaulted by another student at Silver Lake Elementary

Police are still investigating the report, working with Grapevine-Colleyville ISD and the elementary school.

GRAPEVINE, Texas — Grapevine police are investigating a report of an alleged sexual assault between students at Silver Lake Elementary School.

Police received the report last week and said they are limiting information to protect the family and to not compromise the investigation.

"We want parents and our community to know that we are working with the family to obtain all necessary information and ensure they are receiving support services moving forward," police said in a statement.

Police added that they are working closely with Grapevine-Colleyville ISD and Silver Lake Elementary officials to identify any possible suspects.

Silver Lake officials said in a letter to parents that they are fully cooperating with police.

"We’ve now been made aware by some parents that information about this police investigation is being shared with others," the letter stated. "In response to information being shared, we have worked today with the GPD to provide information."