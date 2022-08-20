Grapevine police charge two suspects with stealing gas

Officers noticed the theft in progress at a gas station earlier this month.

GRAPEVINE, Texas — An observation by one Grapevine police officer led to two people being arrested earlier this month for stealing diesel gas.

Police say both men were arrested and charged with engaging in organized criminal activity.

After initially responding to a possible fuel theft in progress at a 7-Eleven gas station, police say they saw one driver next to a pump take off as soon as they arrived.

While one officer tracked the car down on a motorcycle, dashcam footage shows an officer inspecting another parked pick-up truck at a pump next to where the other vehicle was.

Police say they found a device had been attached to the pump to steal diesel fuel, and a 250-gallon tank was found in the bed of the pickup truck. There was evidence this was the second time the suspects were there that morning, according to police.