18-year-old facing charges after allegedly shooting, killing another teen in Grand Prairie, police say

Police said Anthony Moran, 18, is being held at the Grand Prairie Detention Center in lieu of an $1 million bond.

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — An 18-year-old man is facing charges in connection to shooting and killing a 17-year-old boy over the weekend, the Grand Prairie Police Department says.

Grand Prairie Police said Anthony Moran is in custody for the death of Erick Muñoz.

At around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 10, the department said officers were called to the 4400 block of Lake Ridge Parkway in response to the shooting. When they arrived, a crime scene was located, but officers were told the victim was transported to a local hospital by friends.

Police said the victim, identified as Muñoz, was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

During the investigation, including taking witness statements, detectives identified the shooter as Moran.

Detectives said Moran and Muñoz were involved in a disturbance that escalated, and then Moran allegedly shot Muñoz.

On Sunday, June 11, Grand Prairie Police officers assigned with the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force, along with help from the Arlington Police Department, located and arrested Moran without incident.

Moran is currently being held in the Grand Prairie Detention Center. His bond has been set at $1 million.