23-year-old woman found shot in Dallas, dies in hospital, police say

Crimestoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment.

DALLAS — Dallas Police and Crimestoppers are calling for anyone to come forward with information about a shooting that killed a young woman Saturday night.

Police say they got a call about the shooting on June 10 at 10:30 p.m. Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of North Jim Miller Road, near C.F. Hawn Freeway and the TX-12 Loop.

When they arrived, police said they found a woman who was shot and laying on the ground. She has been identified as 23-year-old Latorra Allen.

Dallas Fire and Rescue took Allen to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

From what police have learned so far in the investigation, they say there was a large gathering at the location when several shots were fired and Allen was hit.

There is no suspect description at this time. This investigation is being documented as case number 106526-2023.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact Detective Frank Serra by calling 214-662-4552 or emailing frank.serra@dallaspolice.gov.

Crimestoppers will pay up to $5000.00 for information called into Crimestoppers which leads to the arrest and indictment for this or other felony crimes. If you have information about this offense and wish to remain anonymous, please call 214-373-TIPS, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.