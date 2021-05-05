Garland police arrest 15-year-old they say shot 17-year-old

Police said they found a 17-year-old boy with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg. The teen was taken to a local hospital, police said.

GARLAND, Texas — Garland police have arrested a 15-year-old they say shot and injured a 17-year-old Wednesday afternoon.

Police have not released the names of those involved because they are minors.

The shooting started shortly before 3 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 2700 block of W. Walnut Street. Police said they found a 17-year-old boy with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg. The teen was taken to a local hospital, police said.

As they were investigating, police learned multiple people showed up at the shooting location, a disturbance happened and then shots were fired. Several people fled the scene before police showed up.

Garland police said a 15-year-old boy was a suspect. They found him in the 3000 block of Edgewood Drive and arrested him on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. He is currently in the Garland Juvenile Detention Center, police said.