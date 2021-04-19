Will the permitless carry bill pass in Texas? The Senate is debating

Gov. Greg Abbott has said that he will sign the bill, HB 1927 if it makes it to his desk. It has already passed in the House.

AUSTIN, Texas — A bill that would allow the permitless carrying of guns was on the state Senate floor Wednesday afternoon.

House Bill 1927, if passed, would let anyone carry a gun in Texas without training or a permit. The only people who would not be allowed to have firearms are people who have court injunctions against them.

It's already passed in the House and would need a majority vote in the Senate to pass. If the Senate makes changes or additions to the bill, it would go back to the House.

Last month, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said the Senate did not have the votes for the legislation, but he was trying to find a way to move it through the process, according to the Texas Tribune.

In a poll from the University of Texas and the Texas Tribune, overall 59% opposed permitless carry.

It's been a decades-long push by gun rights supporters to remove much of the licensing requirements to legally carry a handgun in Texas.

Current Texas law requires that in order to receive a permit for concealed or open carry of a handgun, a person must be at least 21 years old, pass a fingerprinted background check, complete four to six hours of classroom or online training, pass a written exam, and pass a shooting safety and proficiency test.

Republicans have labeled the law "constitutional carry," saying that people should have a right to carry a gun without a license.

"Why is it that we have to have a permit for our second amendment rights," said Texas GOP Chairman Allen West, in a news conference in April.

On April 13, sheriffs and police chiefs from across Texas, including Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia, gathered in Austin to voice their opposition to the "constitutional carry" of handguns in the state.

"A minimum level of training is not asking too much for carrying a firearm and it is consistent with the second amendment," said Garcia.

He cited a fatal shooting of an 11-year-old by a 9-year-old boy in a vehicle in a Dallas-area parking lot as evidence of needed education on gun safety and storage. He also said the inability of officers to tell a "good guy with a gun from a bad guy with a gun" makes their jobs more difficult.

Across the country, 21 states have some form of constitutional or "permitless" carry of handguns.

Under HB 1927, handguns are still be prohibited inside certain places, including: