Hit-and-run victim shot by suspect during argument, Fort Worth police say

According to police, the suspect struck the victim's vehicle and fled without helping. The two got into an argument when the victim went after the suspect.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting that allegedly happened after a hit-and-run on Sunday morning.

Officers were dispatched to a shooting call at 2:17 a.m. on Northwest 28th Street and Menefee Avenue.

According to police, the suspect was driving and struck the victim's vehicle then fled the scene without stopping. The victim then went after the suspect.

Police say the suspect stopped, got out of his vehicle and argued with the victim before he pulled out a gun and shot them.

The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that aren't life-threatening. The suspect was taken into custody. Neither person has been identified.

Detectives from the police department's Gun Violence Unit will be investigating.