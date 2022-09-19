Cyclist in critical condition after hit-and-run in Fort Worth, police say

According to police, the driver didn't stop to help before fleeing the scene Monday morning.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Police are looking for the driver that struck a man on a bicycle in Fort Worth Monday morning.

Officers from the Fort Worth Police Department (FWPD) were dispatched to the scene at around 12:30 a.m. They said it happened at the intersection of East Lancaster Avenue and the southbound entrance ramp to the North/South freeway.

The victim was riding his bike in the eastbound lanes of Lancaster Avenue when he was hit by a vehicle. Police said the driver didn't stop to help before fleeing the scene.

The cyclist was taken to a hospital in critical condition. There's no description of the suspect or their vehicle.

Detectives will the FWPD Traffic Investigation unit will look into this incident. Anyone with information can call the Traffic Division at 817-392-4850 and reference report number 220074136.