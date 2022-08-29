Frisco High School student arrested after social media threat, resulting in added security on campus

School officials and Frisco police "immediately began an investigation and that investigation is still underway."

FRISCO, Texas — A 16-year-old Frisco High School student has been arrested after posting a threat through a social media platform over the weekend, Frisco Police Department announced Tuesday.

The teen now faces of charge of making terroristic threat, police said.

The school had an added security presence Monday after the threat was made, principal Shawn Perry told parents in a letter. Perry emphasized there was no active threat to the school.

Over the weekend, a student reported seeing a threat on social media against Frisco High School.

Perry described the threat as an "apparent threat of violence," but more information was not released.

School officials and Frisco police began an investigation.

On Monday, Frisco police said they believed "they have identified the origin of the post" and that there is no danger to students or staff.

Out of precaution, officials increased security at the school with more Frisco police officers on campus.

On Tuesday, police said a 16-year-old student was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Frisco Police Department’s Juvenile Processing Office.

If convicted of the 3rd degree felony of terroristic threat, the teen could face two to 10 years in jail.

The teen is now in custody at the Denton County Juvenile Detention Center, police said.

“The Frisco Police Department takes all threats made against our schools seriously and will exhaust all means necessary to held accountable those responsible,” Frisco Police Chief David Shilson said.

“I am thankful for the concerned students and parents who took action and brought the threat to our attention, as well as our continued partnership with the Frisco Independent School District, which helped expedite the investigation," he continued.

Perry asked to parents to "remind your students that while they may be 'joking' about having a weapon or threatening harm" to the school, it's still a crime, ranging from a Class A misdemeanor to third-degree felony.

"Frisco ISD supports the Frisco Police Department's full prosecution of any individual that threatens harm to our students, staff and campuses," Perry wrote.

North Texas schools have upped security and school safety efforts across the board following the shooting in Uvalde in May. Lamar High School in Arlington earlier this month added police presence after a social media threat. Nothing came of the threat but the school upped security out of precaution.

Frisco officials asked students and parents to send any information about the social media threat, or other threats, to police at 972-292-6010. Anonymous tips can also be texted by sending the word "FriscoPD" to 847411.