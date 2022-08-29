Uvalde CISD to hold three special school board meetings Monday

The first is a public hearing, then a town hall meeting, and finally ending with a special board meeting.

UVALDE, Texas — Uvalde CISD will be holding three special school board meetings Monday.

The first will start at 6 p.m. and will be a public hearing. A town hall meeting will follow, then a special board meeting. Officials say the first meeting will run about thirty minutes.

Board members will hear from the community about the proposed tax rate and budget and each speaker will only get a minute to speak.

The meeting will adjourn, then at 6:30 p.m., a townhall meeting will be held.

In that meeting, folks will get the opportunity to make comments or ask questions about changes and updates to the upcoming school year, including safety and security plans.

The last meeting will happen at 7:15 p.m. or when the special town hall meeting ends.

In this meeting, members will consider approving the budgets and tax rates.

They’ll also consider a proposal to provide physical, psychological and speech language pathology services for students.

Superintendent Dr. Hal Harrell will be providing families with an update on the safety changes within the district, including new entrances and fencing.

The district will be holding family nights and meet the teacher sessions every night this week, starting Monday night.

These meetings will not be open to the public

