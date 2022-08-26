Uvalde parents to participate in March For Our Lives rally at Texas Capitol

March For Our Lives is asking Gov. Greg Abbott to call a special session to raise the minimum age to purchase an AR-15 to 21.

AUSTIN, Texas — Uvalde parents and family members, activists and mass shooting survivors will participate in a March For Our Lives rally Saturday morning at the Texas State Capitol.

Organizers say they are asking Gov. Greg Abbott to call an immediate special session to raise the minimum age to purchase an assault weapon to 21. March For Our Lives said it is calling on "everyone in Texas who cares about the lives of children" to join the rally.

On May 24, a gunman walked into Robb Elementary School in Uvalde and killed 19 children and two teachers. Since then, school safety has become an even higher priority to Texas parents.

Gun control advocates have spent the last three months urging the governor to call a special session to address gun safety.

"With kids across Texas starting to go back to school, his inaction is unconscionable. Every day he doesn't take action is another day he gambles with our lives," March For Our Lives said in a press release. "Governor Abbott: it's time to honor the children from Robb Elementary school with action to keep kids across Texas safe."

The rally will be held on the south steps of the Capitol from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday.

