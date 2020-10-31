Frisco police search for driver accused of causing deadly crash after running red light

Frisco police are searching for a driver who they say fled the scene of a crash that left one person dead and two others injured.
According to officials, the crash occurred around 12:15 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Preston and Rolater Roads.
Authorities said the driver of a Ford pickup ran a red light and collided with a black BMW sedan and a silver Kia SUV.
A passenger sitting in the backseat of the Kia was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to police. The victim's name has not been released.
The driver was the Kia and the driver of the BMW also suffered injuries in the crash. They're both expected to be OK, authorities said.
Frisco police are asking anyone with information regarding the crash to contact them at 972-292-6010. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 or by using the Frisco PD app.