Man dies after allegedly shooting another person, injuring sergeant, Rockwall police say

A man suspected of shooting another person in Rockwall shot and killed himself after a brief struggle with officers. A police sergeant also suffered minor injuries, officials said.

Rockwall police said around 11:15 p.m. Friday they responded to a shooting call near the 400 Block of Tubbs Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man in his 20s who was suffering from a gunshot wound. Officials said the man is expected to survive.

Authorities said shortly after they found the shooting victim, an officer, and sergeant located a man matching the suspect description walking near the 600 Block of Bass Road.

According to officials, "a struggle ensued" when they tried detaining the man. At some point, police said the man got access to a gun and shot himself.

Authorities said a bullet exited the man's body and struck a police sergeant in the chest. The sergeant was wearing a vest and suffered minor injuries, according to officials.

Officers said they administered first aid to the alleged suspect while waiting for an ambulance. The man was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Rockwall police said they are not releasing the names of those involved at this time because of the pending investigation.