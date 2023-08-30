Man shot dead during apparent robbery attempt at Fort Worth home, police say

Officers were called to a residence on College Avenue on Monday afternoon.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are looking for multiple suspects involved in a robbery attempt that turned deadly Monday afternoon.

Officials say officers were dispatched at about noon to a home in the 3600 block of College Avenue. That is near Laughton Street and West Butler Street.

When police arrived to the scene, they found an unidentified man in a bedroom with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives determined that multiple suspects tried to rob the home and at least one of them shot the victim. They then fled in a light-color vehicle.

No other information is available as of Wednesday morning.