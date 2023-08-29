4 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Allen, police say

Police said a resident had been locked out of the home and unable to get their family members to come to the door.

ALLEN, Texas — Four people were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide at a Allen home on Monday, police said.

Officers around 8:45 a.m. Monday were called on a welfare check to a home in the 1200 block of Aberdeen Drive, near North Allen Heights Drive and East Exchange Parkway, according to a police news release.

Police said a resident had been locked out of the home and unable to get their family members to come to the door. Once other family members arrived, police got access to the home and they found four people dead inside.

Few details have been released in the case. Officials have not released the names of the victims or the suspect.

Allen police were still investigating the incident as of Tuesday morning.