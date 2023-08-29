Police investigating reported gunshots fired half a mile from Crowley High School on Tuesday night

Around 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday, the Crowley Police Department was dispatched to a shots fired call at the intersection of Longhorn Trail and Eagle Drive.

CROWLEY, Texas — Officers are investigating gunshots that were reportedly fired near a North Texas high school Tuesday night, according to both the Crowley Police Department and Crowley High School.

Crowley police arrived on scene and officers attempted to locate some suspect vehicles that reportedly drove away into Fort Worth.

As of 9 p.m. Tuesday, police said officers were pulling video footage, speaking to witnesses, and collecting evidence from the scene.

There are no injuries as of Tuesday night, but property damage has been reported from the gunfire, Crowley Police said.

The Crowley Police Department is working closely with the Crowley Independent School District Police Department, which is assisting with witness information as well as video footage from the area near the shooting.