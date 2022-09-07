Still no suspects identified in connection to 2021 murder case, Fort Worth police say

Hamzah Faraj was shot and killed almost one year ago while driving. Police have information on the suspect vehicle tied to his death.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are looking for any new information leading to an arrest in connection to a man's death almost one year ago.

Hamzah Faraj was shot and killed on Sept. 11, 2021, and no suspects have been identified since then. Police said he was driving near the intersection of Altamesa Boulevard and Kingswood Drive at about 8 p.m. that night.

After talking to witnesses and collecting evidence, investigators believe the suspect vehicle is a gray 4-door Dodge pickup truck.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4382. Callers can remain anonymous.

*This was originally posted to our page on Oct. 1, 2021.* Hamzah Faraj's killer(s) has not been identified. On Sept.... Posted by Fort Worth Police Department on Wednesday, September 7, 2022