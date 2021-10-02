Suspects sought after man fatally shot while driving in Fort Worth, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — Police are asking for help from the public after a man was shot and killed while driving in Fort Worth last month.
Police said Hamzah Faraj was driving at the intersection of Altamesa Boulevard and Kingswood Drive, near Hulen Street, around 8 p.m. on Sept. 11 when he was shot.
No arrests have been made as police continue to search for any suspects involved. Descriptions of the possible suspects were not available.
The department released photos of Faraj on its Twitter page.
Investigators are still looking into the case and have not said what may have led to the shooting.
Anyone who may have information that can help is urged to call police at 817-392-4341.