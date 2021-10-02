20-year-old man fatally shot outside Lake Highlands apartments

Officers had responded about 7:40 p.m. to a shooting call in the 9800 block of Audelia Road, near the intersection of Walnut Hill Lane.

DALLAS — A 20-year-old man died in a shooting in the Lake Highlands area of Dallas on Friday night, police said.

When they arrived, they found the victim, Trevon Joseph Quick, in an apartment complex parking lot with a gunshot wound, according to a police news release.

Dallas Fire-Rescue took Quick to a hospital, where he died. Police are still investigating how and why the shooting happened.

The shooting happened outside of the Lavera apartments, just east of Audelia. At the scene, police were investigating a car that had a broken windshield. The car also had a rear window that was busted.

More information has not been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact homicide detective Rawleigh Williams at 214-384-9824 or at r.williams@dallascityhall.com.