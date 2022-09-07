Highland Park will retire Matthew Stafford's No. 7 jersey

Stafford led the 2005 Scots to the State title. At halftime of Friday night's game against Lake Highlands, the team will retire the Super Bowl winner's jersey.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report on Stafford from 2016.

Former Highland Park High School and Super Bowl-winning quarterback Matthew Stafford will have his No. 7 high school jersey retired on Friday.

Highland Park High School announced it will retire Stafford's jersey during halftime of its game against Lake Highlands on Sept. 9. Stafford, who most recently won his first Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams, led the Scots to the UIL state title in 2005.

District officials said Stafford will attend the halftime presentation, which is scheduled one day after he'll play in the NFL opener against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night.

A plaque listing his accomplishments will be unveiled to be placed on permanent display in the entrance to the stadium alongside Scots luminaries Doak Walker, Bobby Layne and Billy Gannon, the school said.

“From the first time I saw Matthew Stafford throw a football in middle school, I could tell he was really special,” said Highland Park Coach Randy Allen, who has since coached the Scots to three more state championships. “Matthew has taken to heart the phrase, ‘Once a Scot, Always a Scot,’ and has remained in contact with his ‘Band of Brothers’ from that magical 2005 championship season. We are just so proud of him and are thrilled to get a chance to honor him on the same playing field where he began his successful football career.”

Stafford went on to start for the University of Georgia, where he was named to the All-SEC team, All-American team and was drafted No. 1 overall by the Detroit Lions in 2009. Stafford played for Detroit for 12 seasons before being traded to the Los Angeles Rams.

To commemorate Stafford's jersey retirement, the "Scot Shop" will be offering a limited-edition “Matthew Stafford Jersey Retirement” shirt in both blue and white, and a limited number of Band of Champions DVDs, marking the highlights of the Scots 2005 championship season.