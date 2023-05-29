Teen shot, killed at Fort Worth apartment complex, police say

According to officials, just before 6:30 p.m. officers were called to the Arwen apartments, near Sycamore School Road and Crowley Road.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are investigating after a teenage boy was shot and killed at an apartment complex Monday evening.

When officers arrived, they found a male juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

FWPD told WFAA that the shooting in being investigated as “a criminal offense.” The department didn’t release any suspect information or the name of the victim.

Family members at the scene told WFAA that the victim was 15 years old.