Family suing 7-Eleven over security negligence after teen killed in shooting in downtown Dallas

Omari Frazier, 17, was an intern at Café Momentum, a nonprofit that provides restaurant training to at-risk youth.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — A lawsuit has been filed against Irving, Texas-based 7-Eleven after a deadly shooting at a downtown Dallas location more than a month ago.

On April 5, 17-year-old Omari Frazier and another victim were shot at the 7-Eleven store in the 1000 block of Ross Avenue, near the intersection with North Griffin Street. Frazier died at the scene, while the other victim was hospitalized in critical condition.

Donald Moore, 24, was arrested nearly a week later in connection to the shooting and charged with murder. According to the arrest affidavit, investigators believe Moore shot the two victims because he thought they were the ones who had assaulted him at the same location two days earlier.

An online fundraising campaign created by Café Momentum revealed that the two victims were interns at the nonprofit organization. Café Momentum provides restaurant training to at-risk youth.

Now, Frazier's mother has filed a lawsuit against 7-Eleven, saying the company was negligent in how it handled security at the downtown location, according to a court filing.

The lawsuit alleges 7-Eleven knew or should have known about crime at that particular location and that the company should have implemented increased security protocols.

"[7-Eleven] knew or should have known that crime was prevalent on the property and should have enhanced security, safety, training, enforcement, and management procedures," the lawsuit stated.

According to the lawsuit, the convenience store also "maintained inadequate staffing, training, and security personnel on the property at the time of the shooting."

The family is seeking a jury trial for damages regarding gross negligence and wrongful death.